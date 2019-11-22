Drink driver disqualified

A drink driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Thomas Bowen, of Belvoir Park, was also fined £700 after admitting a series of driving offences on April 23.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the 32-year-old was involved in a collision with a roundabout and he had damaged his vehicle.

He was stopped by police and a breath test gave a reading of 58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

A defence barrister said it was ‘horrendous driving’ and it was fortunate no one had been injured.