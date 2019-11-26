Drink driver disqualified from driving for four years

A judge has said a 30-year-old drink driver is ‘knocking on the door of Maghaberry’.

District Judge Barney McElholm made the comment in the case of Darrell Beattie as he suspended a five month sentence for three years.

Beattie, of Bealachmor, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst unfit and failing to provide a specimen.

He also admitted having no insurance for the vehicle he was driving on the Creggan Road on October 6.

Derry Magistrate’s Court was told how police had observed the vehicle making its way towards Westway and swerving over the road.

Officers stopped the car and instantly recognised the defendant, who they knew to be a disqualified driver.

He was highly intoxicated and when he was told he was being arrested became aggressive and threatened to break an officer’s nose during his arrest.

In the station he failed to provide an evidential sample of breath.

The court heard he had been stopped for similar offences a week earlier, however these are not due before the court until January.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin told the court his client had issues with alcohol and had sought assistance.

Judge McElholm suspended the five month sentence, imposed a £300 fine and disqualified Beattie from driving for four years.

The judge said: “If he breaches the suspended sentence he will go straight to prison.”