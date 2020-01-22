Drink driving conviction a ‘wake up call’ for defendant

A drink driver was twice observed by police driving a van on the wrong side of the road, a court has heard.

Matthew Temple, of Ardanlee , pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance. He also admitted failing to stop for police and taking a car without authority on October 21.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard a police patrol in the Elmvale area saw a white van being driven at speed on the wrong side of the road.

They pursued the vehicle, but the driver managed to escape. A short time later another patrol in the Culmore Road area saw the same van on the wrong side of the road.

The van was seen entering Ardanlee and police observed 23-year-old Temple emerge from the driver’s side of the vehicle. He immediately admitted he had been driving the van.

A breath test gave a reading of 85mgs of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than twice the legal limit.

It was confirmed the van belonged to a local company and Temple had no permission to drive it.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said this incident was a ‘wake up call’ for the 23-year-old, who has been ‘very full and frank’ about the difficulties he was having at the time.

District Judge Barney McElholm ordered Temple to spend 12 months on probation and to complete 100 hours community service. He also disqualified him from driving for 12 months and fined him a total of £500.