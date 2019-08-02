Drive carefully this Bank Holiday weekend, we dread breaking tragic news: Donegal Gardaí

Gardaí in Donegal have urged people to take care on the roads this weekend which, of course, is a Bank Holiday weekend in the South.

The force said its officers did not want to be called upon to deliver tragic news to any local families over the coming days.

"We dread going to the scene of a serious or a fatal road traffic collision. We really dread having to call to a home to break the worst imaginable news to a family and we do know as we drive up the laneway of a home that what we are about to say will bring their whole world crashing down around them.

"It is soul destroying and in many cases it is avoidable. Please do not ever drive under the influence of drink or drugs, do not speed and always wear your seat-belt. The results of drink/drug driving and/or speed can be utterly devastating.

"We hope you all have a good Bank Holiday weekend and please drive with care for yourself and others," a spokesperson said.