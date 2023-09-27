News you can trust since 1772

Driver ‘badly shaken’ after being hijacked and pushed to ground by masked men

A driver was badly shaken after he was hijacked by two masked men in Galliagh on Monday.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST
The incident is believed to have occurred around 11.30pm.

A blue BMW is reported to have been hijacked by two masked men. A car, believed to be the hijacked vehicle, was found burnt out in the Galliagh Park area.

Both suspects were reported as being at least 6ft, one was of large stocky build and one was tall but thinner. Both wore dark clothing.

The vehicle was burnt out in Galliagh Park.
The vehicle was burnt out in Galliagh Park.
The PSNI said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the driver who was pushed to the ground during his ordeal and, while not physically injured, he was left badly shaken.

"We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured footage of what happened, to get in touch. We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle that was hijacked as it left the Brookdale Park area, which may have been involved in some type of collision."

Man threatened at gunpoint by two masked men in ‘horrific’ and ‘terrifying’ incident