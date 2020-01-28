Driver gave another man’s identity to police

A 21-year-old man whose vehicle was stopped by police gave his girlfriend’s brother’s name, address and date of birth to the officers, a court has heard.

Conall Hale, of Iona Court, pleaded guilty to a series of driving offences on August 11, last year.

Derry Magistrates Court heard police spoke to a driver and he provided the details of another person.

Checks on the vehicle revealed it was insured under a company policy and Hale was told to produce his documents at the Strand Road police station.

A month later, the man whose name Hale had given contacted police to say he had received correspondence regarding a prosecution.

He said he was unaware of the incident and had been in Belfast that night.

The man also told police his father would never have given him permission to take the vehicle.

Subsequent police inquires identified Hale as the driver.

Officers attended the defendant’s home and they recognised him as the driver.

Hale then made full admissions.

A defence solicitor told the court that Hale took the car without permission because his pregnant girlfriend wanted something from the shop.

The solicitor also revealed the details Hale gave to police belonged to his girlfriend’s brother.

District Judge Barney McElholm fined Hale £450.

He also disqualified him from driving for two months.