Driver of badly parked car abused police

When police spoke to the driver of a poorly parked car in Derry’s Bogside, she shouted at them: “You f------g p--ck b------s.”

Naomi Healey (25), of Magowan Park in Derry, appeared at the local Magistrate’s Court charged with being drunk in charge, disorderly behaviour and refusing to give a specimen on July 19.

The court was told police initially observed a car poorly parked in Waterloo Street but could not stop as they were attending another incident.

A short time later, they saw the same car again badly parked at William Street with the front tyre turned out onto the path of oncoming traffic.

When they spoke to Healey who was in the driver’s seat, she denied driving.

She became verbally abusive to police, stating: ‘“Where is your f----g proof?’

Despite being warned about her behaviour, she continued to be abusive.

The keys of the car were discovered in the foot well and Healey was arrested for being drunk in charge.

She refused to give a specimen when requested.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said she had not “covered herself in glory” during this incident.

He said she had been at a friend’s house and had gone to the car to get some tobacco.

He said the behaviour was ‘out of character’ and added that the loss of her licence would cause her hardship.

Healey was disqualified for four months and fined £450.