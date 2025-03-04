Police in Derry are appealing for information to locate the driver of a blue BMW who made off after ramming a police vehicle in the city on Tuesday morning.

Officers were on patrol in the Creevagh Heights area at around 11.25am when the driver reversed out of a driveway at speed, hitting the side of their car.

The BMW drove forward, police said, before reversing and ramming the police vehicle a second time.

As the driver of the BMW made off, it is reported the vehicle almost struck a female pedestrian, who fortunately was not physically injured.

Inspector Gahan from the Foyleside and Moor Neighbourhood Team is appealing to anyone with information about who owns the vehicle, or who can assist in identifying the driver to get in touch.

"This was an appalling incident in which the offending vehicle was used as a weapon against our officers. This was a frightening and distressing experience for our colleagues, both of whom have been left badly shaken and, as a precaution, they will not be continuing with their shifts today. It’s completely unacceptable they were targeted in this way," said Inspector Gahan.

"The police vehicle sustained damage and will be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. As enquiries continue, I appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the driver or the vehicle, which is likely to have sustained damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 518 of 04/03/25."

You can also submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org