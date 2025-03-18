Driver who fled police across the border sought by Derry PSNI

The driver of a car who fled police across the border earlier this month is being sought by the PSNI in Derry.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage following an incident of dangerous driving from Monday, March 3, 2025 at about 5.20pm on the Buncrana Road.

A black Ford Focus failed to stop for police and was subsequently pursued along Buncrana Road before crossing the border towards Bridgend, police aid.

Members of the public with dashcam footage are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1304-03/03/25.