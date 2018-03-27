Drug accused claims to have bought firearm on Facebook

A man accused of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, allegedly told police he bought it on Facebook, a court has heard.

It is alleged that the firearm was found along with drugs at the home of 22-years-old Dylan Devine and police believe it is a B B gun.

The firearm has been sent for analysis, however, the court heard it is a ‘realistic looking’ and ‘weighted’ firearm.

Devine, of Brickfield Court, is charged with possessing the firearm in suspicious circumstances and being concerned in the supply of Cannabis.

The defendant is further charged with possessing Cannabis with intent to supply and simple possession of the Class B drug between January 1 and March 22, this year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations that an examination of another’s person’s phone led police to suspect Devine was involved in the supply of Cannabis.

His home was searched but the defendant was not present at the time.

It was alleged drugs were found in a secure safe in Devine’s bedroom, including three ounces of Cannabis divided into £20 bags and a further two ounces of the drug wrapped in cling film.

The court heard further allegations that police also seized scales, cash, deal bags and drug packaging and paraphernalia and the firearm.

Devine was arrested when he returned from his girlfriend’s house in a taxi and he was not in possession of a mobile phone at the time.

He allegedly claimed he had smashed it before returing to Derry because he was aware ‘police were coming for him.’

The girlfriend’s home was also searched and it is alleged further Cannabis was seized along with a mobile phone police believe was owned by the defendant.

During police inteview, the 22-year-old refused to provide officers with the PIN code for this phone however, they were able to access it.

He admitted possession of the drugs and claimed he smokes Cannabis every day and would supply it to a couple of friends.

He also admitted buying the firearm on Facebook and claimed he takes it on fishing trips to pass the time.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns Devine’s Cannabis habit ‘excessively outweighs his income’.

He added police had concerns Devine will commit further offences and interfere with the investigation.

Defence solicitor Eugene Burns said his client’s arrest was a ‘rude awakening’ for him and he now intends to seek immediate assistance’ for his addiction.

District Judge Barney McElholm agreed to adjourn the bail application until later this week for the examination of the mobile phone to be completed by police..