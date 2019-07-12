Drug accused has ‘live threat against him’

Police believe a man accused of drugs offences, who has previously been shot, has a ‘live threat against him’.

Ciaran Burke, of Foyle Road, is charged with possessing ‘Xanax’ with intent to supply and possessing cannabis and ‘Xanax’ on May 29.

Opposing an application for bail, an investigating officer said police have concerns the 26-year-old will re-offend.

He said that the offences were alleged to have occurred when Burke was on bail for other offences.

The officer also told the court two proposed bail addresses are unsuitable because there are children in one of them and a sick woman in the other.

He added police have concerns for Burke’s safety as there is currently a threat against him and one of the proposed addresses is where he had been shot previously.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghy said that Burke had been in custody for five weeks and it had been ‘a sobering experience for him’.

In relation to the alleged threat against his client, the barrister said Burke’s mother had made representations to certain people and the threat had been lifted.

However, the investigating officer said they could not verify this.

District Judge Barney McElholm released Burke on his own bail of £750 with one surety of £500. Burke was ordered to abide by a curfew, wear a tag and is prohibited from possessing any non prescribed drugs.

Burke will appear in court again August 1.