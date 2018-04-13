Drug accused is now ‘totally drug free’

A man who has admitted supplying drugs to a small group of friends to feed his own habit is now ‘totally drug free’, a court has heard.

Aaron Gary Moore, of Glendale Park, faces a total of seven drugs offences allegedly committed between June and December, last year.

They include supplying Cocaine and Cannabis and possessing the Class A drug with intent to supply.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that when he was arrested the 26-years-old told police he was addicted to Cocaine and would barely go through a single week without taking illegal substances.

Moore also admitted supplying drugs to around six or seven friends.

However, an investigating officer said a phone report makes it ‘clear that he was supplying a lot of other people who were not in his circle of friends’.

Opposing bail, the officer said police have concerns Moore will continue to sell drugs to feed his own habit.

He added that the defendant has previous convictions for drugs offences and has breached bail in the past.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client has been having drug counselling while in custody and is now ‘totally drug free’.

The solicitor added: “Prison has been beneficial to him and to society when he gets out.”

He told the court the proposed bail address is in Maghera and Moore would be away from the group he had been associating with in the past.

District Judge Barney McElholm granted bail subject to a number of conditions.

Moore will appear in court again on May 3.