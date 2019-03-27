Drug accused returned for trial

A 21-yearS-old man is to stand trial at Derry Crown Court accused of drugs offences.

Athas Deehan, whose address was given on court papers as Nicholson Terrace, is charged with possessing MDMA with intent to supply and being concerned in an offer to supply the Class A drug.

He is further charged with simple possession of MDMA and obstructing police on July 15, 2017.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey accepted there is a case for his client to answer and Deehan was released on his own bail of £500 until April 30.