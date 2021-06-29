Drug accused ‘under threat’ - Derry Court told

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces a total of 13 drugs offences allegedly committed between April 15 and June 26, this year.

They include being concerned the supply of heroin and diazepam, possessing xanax and diazepam with intent to supply and offering to supply drugs.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard yesterday that the defendant has 19 previous convictions for drugs offences.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said there have been a number of deaths in the city recently which ‘has been attributed to a new batch of yellow or green’ tablets.

It is alleged that tablets found on the defendant are ‘consistent with these’ and that he made a ‘significant comment about the drugs linked to these deaths’ following his arrest.

The officer said there is ‘no indication’ the defendant will stop offending and there is a ‘risk to the public attributed to the drugs the defendant could possibly supplying’.

The court also heard that the man is ‘under threat from elements in the community’ following the death of a person and police have concerns there would be a risk to the defendant if he continued to reside in the city.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client has ‘done himself irreparable damage due to his exposure to drugs’.

However, he said the man had never reoffended in the past whilst on bail for drugs offences.