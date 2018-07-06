Drug dealing is an ‘evil occupation’

A judge has said the supply of drugs is an ‘evil occupation’ which ‘profits from vulnerable people.’

Derry Crown Court Judge Elizabeth McCaffrey made the comment as she sentenced a 36-years-old man for drugs offences.

It was accepted the defendant was not directly involved in selling drugs but was holding onto them for others.

The man, who cannot be named as a result of an Anonymity Order, pleaded guilty to possessing drugs, including Cocaine, Temazepam and MDMA, with intent to supply; simple possession of drugs and obstructing police.

The court heard that police searched a house in the city and found drugs in a bedroom. The plastic bags were located in a holdall and contained Cocaine, Temazepam, MDMA and N-bombs.

It was revealed the Cocaine seized had a street value of £3,500.

The bags were forensically examined and the defendant’s DNA was found on them.

He was not apprehended by police until 2017 and initially he gave police a false name and was found to be in possession of Cocaine. His home address was also searched and police seized Diazepam, Cannabis and Tramadol.

During police interview, the defendant denied all knowledge of the drugs seized in his home and tried to distance himself from the first property searched by police.

The defendant later admitted all the offences and said he was holding onto the drugs for someone.

Judge McCaffrey imposed a sentence of two years and three months, half of which will be spent in custody and half on licence.