A woman accused of supplying drugs has been granted anonymity by a judge.

The woman, who cannot be identified, is charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C drugs.

It is alleged she supplied Cocaine, Cannabis, Xanax and Diazepam between October 18 and November 4, last year.

An investigating officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court he believed he could connect the defendant to all the charges.

The woman was released on bail to appear in court again at a later date.