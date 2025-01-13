Drugs and cash seized by police in Derry
One man has been arrested and is ‘assisting police with enquiries’.
Officers from the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team along with colleagues from the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group carried out searches in the Waterside area of the city over the weekend, police said.
“A quantity of suspected class A, B and C drugs were seized along with cash and drugs paraphernalia. A male person has been arrested and is in custody assisting with our enquiries.
“The PSNI, through Operation Dealbreaker, continues to tackle the harm caused by illegal drugs, illicit prescription medication and their supply, use and misuse in Northern Ireland.
“If you have any information in relation to the supply, use and misuse of drugs in your area please contact your local police station or contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800555111,” police at Strand Road confirmed following the search and arrest at the weekend.