Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drugs and cash have been seized by police in Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man has been arrested and is ‘assisting police with enquiries’.

Officers from the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team along with colleagues from the PSNI’s Tactical Support Group carried out searches in the Waterside area of the city over the weekend, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A quantity of suspected class A, B and C drugs were seized along with cash and drugs paraphernalia. A male person has been arrested and is in custody assisting with our enquiries.

Drugs and cash seized by police in Derry at the weekend.

“The PSNI, through Operation Dealbreaker, continues to tackle the harm caused by illegal drugs, illicit prescription medication and their supply, use and misuse in Northern Ireland.

“If you have any information in relation to the supply, use and misuse of drugs in your area please contact your local police station or contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800555111,” police at Strand Road confirmed following the search and arrest at the weekend.