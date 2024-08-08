Drugs and cash seized, man arrested after Organised Crime Branch search in Derry’s Skeoge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drugs and cash have been seized and a man arrested following searches by the police’s Organised Crime Branch in the Skeoge area of Derry, police have confirmed.

Detectives conducted a search on Wednesday which resulted in an arrest, and the seizure of suspected Class B drugs and cash.

A vehicle and drug-related paraphernalia were also seized as part of the operation, which was conducted in the Skeoge area of the city and involved officers from Tactical Support Group, the PSNI said.

Detective Inspector Sweeney from C1 Organised Crime Branch said: “During this operation we arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of possessing criminal property, and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A controlled drug.

"He has been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.”

Detective Inspector Sweeney added: “The outcome included collective efforts from across our various specialist Police Service departments, but we also rely upon, and are grateful for, the support of local people and communities.”