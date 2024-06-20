Drugs and cash worth £10k seized by police in Creggan search
Drugs and cash worth £10,000 have been seized by police in Creggan.
Suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £6,000, and approximately £4,000 in cash were recovered on Wednesday.
The PSNI said the seizures were made by Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team during a search in Creggan.
One male was arrested as part of enquiries and later released on bail to allow for further enquiries. Police urged people to call 101 or report via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org