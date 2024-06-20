Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drugs and cash worth £10,000 have been seized by police in Creggan.

Suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £6,000, and approximately £4,000 in cash were recovered on Wednesday.

The PSNI said the seizures were made by Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team during a search in Creggan.

