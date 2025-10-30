Drugs and scrambler seized by police following report of anti-social scrambler riding

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Strabane on Tuesday after patrolling officers were alerted to anti-social scrambler riding in the Bradley Way area.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: “Officers attended the area immediately and apprehended the man before he could make off from the scene. “After a stop and search was conducted, a quantity of suspected class B drugs was located in deal bags, alongside a small amount of suspected class A drugs and various drug-related paraphernalia. “The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class A and B drug, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, attempted criminal damage and criminal damage. “The items were seized for examination, alongside the scrambler. The man has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.” Chief Inspector Pearce continued: “Our officers are working proactively in the area. “Tackling drug dealing and misuse is a policing priority throughout Derry and Strabane district and we know the dangerous driving of scramblers is an ongoing problem, especially given the significant safety issues these vehicles can pose alongside the nuisance and noise they can create. “Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team carries out frequent patrols of the area, fully engaging with local community groups and representatives. Residents will have seen an increased police presence recently as we seek to address issues of concern to the local community. “We would ask that local people continue to report any information or concerns that they have to us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”