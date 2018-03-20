Drugs ‘middle man’ receives suspended sentence

A man who admitted acting as ‘middle man’ for a drug dealer has received a suspended sentence.

Christopher George McCallion, of Fortwilliam Terrace, pleaded guilty to supplying Cocaine; being concerned in the supply of Cocaine and simple possession of the Class A drug.

The offences were committed between November 1, 2016 and February 6, last year.

The local magistrate’s court heard that the 27-years-old was observed consuming a white powder on City Centre CCTV and passing it to a friend.

Police attended the scene and seized the powder and the defendant’s mobile phone.

This was examined and a number of messages from people seeking drugs were discovered.

Defence counsel Steven Mooney told the court his client passed Cocaine to a friend on a night out and this was supply.

He added that McCallion was also ‘keeping company’ with someone who was supplying drugs and he acted as a ‘middle man’ to obtain drugs for associates.

Mr. Mooney said there was no suggestion his client was involved in commercial supply.

The barrister told the court that McCallion had ‘put himself back on the straight and narrow.’

Suspending a three months sentence for a year, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare also granted a destruction order for the drugs seized.