Drugs, paraphernalia, electronics and substantial sum of cash seized in Derry and Strabane

A ‘substantial’ sum of cash, drugs, drug paraphernalia and electronic items have been seized by police following raids in the Derry and Strabane area.

Police said suspected Class, A, B and C drugs and a substantial sum of cash were recovered during a number of searches on Thursday, June 20.

The searches, carried out by Tactical Support Group (TSG) officers on behalf of the District Support Team (DST), and assisted by Neighbourhood colleagues, were conducted at addresses in the city and in the wider Strabane area.

Drug-related paraphernalia and electronic items were also among the seizures. Enquiries continue in relation to these seizures.

PSNI

DST Inspector Pearce said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and today's proactive activity is an example of effective community-based policing at its best.

"The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people.”

Inspector Pearce added: "Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.