Drugs seized and 25-year-old man arrested in Derry city centre
The suspected drugs were seized by officers who responded to a report about a male just before midnight on Monday, May 27.
The man, who is aged 25 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, theft, fraud by false representation and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.
The man remained in custody today, assisting police with enquiries.Inspector Craig said: "Drugs have no place in our city and tackling the sale, supply and use of illicit drugs is a priority for police in Derry City & Strabane. If you have any information in relation to drugs call us on 101.”You can also make a report to police online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org