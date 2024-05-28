Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry have seized suspected Class B and suspected Class C drugs in the city centre and made an arrest.

The suspected drugs were seized by officers who responded to a report about a male just before midnight on Monday, May 27.

The man, who is aged 25 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled drug, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, theft, fraud by false representation and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...