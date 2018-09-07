Drugs supplier was paid through PayPal

A 30-year-old man who has been addicted to cannabis since the age of thirteen has been jailed for twelve months after pleading guilty to supplying the drug to a group of friends.

Darragh Bradley, of Brookdale Park in Derry, admitted committing the offence over a seven month period starting in June of last year.

A prosecution barrister told Derry Crown Court Judge Philip Babington that Bradley’s home address was searched by police officers in an intelligence led operation on February 6 of this year.

Bradley told the officers he had a small amount of cannabis in his kitchen and, when he was arrested, he replied, “no sweat”.

Inside the house, police found a grinder containing cannabis remnants as well as a number of deal bags which also contained cannabis remnants. Asked if he had a mobile phone, Bradley told police he had just dumped it in a bin.

The bin was searched and the mobile phone was recovered, as was another mobile phone.

Drugs-related text messages were found on one of the mobile phones and Bradley admitted that he had been supplying cannabis to a group of about twenty friends. He told police he made about £100 per week from his drugs supplying.

Judge Babington said Bradley supplied drugs to finance his own drugs addiction. He said Bradley collected the drugs from his letterbox where they had been left by his supplier and payments were also made the same way.

“One person actually paid him through PayPal”, he said.

Bradley was jailed for 12 months.