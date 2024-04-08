Drugs with estimated £10,000 street value seized by police in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Class B drugs were recovered on Monday, April 8.
District Support Team (DST) officers made the seizures, assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues, during two searches at addresses.
A large sum of cash and drug-related paraphernalia was also seized.
A man, aged 42 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Being Concerned in the Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and Possessing Criminal property. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries.
Sergeant Moore, from the DST, said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and today's proactive activity is an example of effective community-based policing at its best.
"The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people.”
Sergeant Moore added: "Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts. I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"