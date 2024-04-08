Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Class B drugs were recovered on Monday, April 8.

District Support Team (DST) officers made the seizures, assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues, during two searches at addresses.

A large sum of cash and drug-related paraphernalia was also seized.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man, aged 42 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Being Concerned in the Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug and Possessing Criminal property. He remains in custody at this time, assisting police with their enquiries.

Sergeant Moore, from the DST, said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and today's proactive activity is an example of effective community-based policing at its best.

"The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people.”