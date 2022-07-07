Drugs with estimated street value of £30,000 found in Derry in 'Operational Dealbreaker'

The suspected Class B drugs were seized yesterday in the Asylum Road area.

Police said local Response Policing officers were in the area dealing with an unrelated matter. While there, they observed suspicious activity, and a bag being thrown from a window of an address.

The bag contained a significant quantity of suspected cannabis.

Some of the drugs seized by the PSNI on Wednesday.

Further suspected cannabis was found and man arrested following a search of a nearby address.

Sergeant Hughes said: "Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

"We're grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101. The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it's not significant, it could make all the difference.”