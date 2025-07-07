Drugs with estimated street value of £6,400 including cocaine seized

By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 13:29 BST
Police in Derry have seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs, with a total estimated street value of approximately £6,400.

The seizure took place during a search on Monday, July 7.

Alongside the suspected drugs, including cocaine, officers from Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Team also seized a quantity of cash.

Chief Inspector Gahan said: "Every day we are working to disrupt crime and take drugs off our streets and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to identify those involved.

Suspected drugs and cash seized by police in Derry on Monday, July 7.placeholder image
Suspected drugs and cash seized by police in Derry on Monday, July 7.

"Information from the public is crucial in helping us to tackle the scourge of drugs. It helps us focus our efforts on identifying those who make their living by bringing drugs to our streets and into neighbourhoods.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities, we have seen that far too often. If you have concerns or information about suspected drug-related activity, you can speak to police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/"

