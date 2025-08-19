Drugs worth an estimated £48,000 seized and one man arrested in Derry

Drugs with an estimated street value of £48,000 have been seized by police in Derry.

One man has been arrested.

Police say they seized suspected Class A, B and C drugs during a search in Creggan on Tuesday.

A 30-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, and he remains in custody at this time.

A photograph of some of the items seized in Derry on Tuesday.

The search and arrest operation, police said, was led by District Support Team officers, with assistance of Tactical Support Group colleagues, Neighbourhood colleagues from Foyleside and The Moor, and Waterside Policing Teams and the Police Dog Section.

Police appealed to anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug-related activity to contact police on 101.

Members of the public have also been invited to submit a report online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

People can also speak anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org