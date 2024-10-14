Drugs worth £150,000 seized by police in Greater Shantallow area of Derry
The suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized following what police described as a proactive search in the city at the end of last week.
An off-road motorcycle was also seized during the operation.
The seizure was made by officers from Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team on Friday, October 11, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed on Monday afternoon.
As part of police enquiries, a 49-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences.
These offences included Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug, Possession of a Class B Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class A Controlled Drug and Being Concerned in the Supply of a Class B Controlled Drug. He remains in custody at this time.
Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ryan Robb said: "This is an example of effective community policing at its best, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”
"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”