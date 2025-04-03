Drugs worth £150,000 seized in Derry by detectives probing ‘criminality linked to the INLA’
The PSNI said they made two arrests and seized a quantity of a suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs worth approximately £150,000, following the search of a vehicle in Derry on Wednesday.
Following the seizure Detective Inspector Pyper said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to the INLA, officers carried out a search of a car in the Glengalliagh Road area.
“A number of items were discovered including a quantity of suspected cocaine and suspected amphetamines.
“Two men, aged 37 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
“They remain in police custody at this time.
“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play."