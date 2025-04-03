Drugs worth £150,000 seized in Derry by detectives probing ‘criminality linked to the INLA’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 17:42 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 17:42 BST
Drugs worth £150,000 have been seized in Derry as part of what police have described as an investigation into ‘criminality linked to the INLA’.

The PSNI said they made two arrests and seized a quantity of a suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs worth approximately £150,000, following the search of a vehicle in Derry on Wednesday.

Following the seizure Detective Inspector Pyper said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to the INLA, officers carried out a search of a car in the Glengalliagh Road area.

“A number of items were discovered including a quantity of suspected cocaine and suspected amphetamines.

PSNI

“Two men, aged 37 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

“They remain in police custody at this time.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play."

