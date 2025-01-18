Drugs worth £20k seized by police in Derry

PSNI

Drugs with an estimated street value of £20,000 have been seized during a search in Derry.

The Class A and Class B drugs were recovered on Thursday.

The search was conducted at a property in the Shantallow area and involved officers from the District Support Team and Tactical Support Group. Drug-related paraphernalia was also seized.

Enquiries are ongoing. District Support Team Inspector Pearce added: “We encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101."