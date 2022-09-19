Drugs worth £30k seized and two arrested

Drugs seized in Strabane.

Sergeant Karen McGuinness said: "Derg Neighbourhood officers were conducting a vehicle check point in the Lifford Road area shortly before 11.55pm on Sunday, September 18, when they noted a vehicle turning and driving in the opposite direction.

"The car was subsequently stopped and searched, with officers seizing a quantity of suspected drugs and other items. Both the driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.

"Follow up searches at two addresses saw officers seize more suspected drugs and other items including drugs paraphernalia and mobile phones.

"The two men, aged 26 and 42, both remain in custody at this time."

Sgt. McGuinness said police are determined to clamp down on suspected drug dealers.

"This seizure came about as a result of local police officers detecting and responding to suspicious activity. This is another example, as part of Op Dealbreaker, of our determination to remove such substances from our streets and to arrest and prosecute those who make their living by dealing drugs.