Drugs worth £6,500 seized by police in Derry, man released after arrest
The seizures were made during a search in the cityside on Wednesday.
A 21 years old man was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled drug, Attempted possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and Possessing criminal property.
He has been released on bail to allow further enquiries to be conducted.
District Support Team Inspector Pearce said: "Under Operation Dealbreaker, we are actively committed to removing drugs from our streets. Our approach is not only to pursue, but to prevent drug-related activity and protect communities.
"I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”