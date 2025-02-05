Drugs worth £6,500 seized by police in Derry, man released after arrest

Police in Derry have seized suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £6,500, along with cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seizures were made during a search in the cityside on Wednesday.

A 21 years old man was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled drug, Attempted possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and Possessing criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been released on bail to allow further enquiries to be conducted.

Some of what was seized by the Derry City & Strabane District Support Team.

District Support Team Inspector Pearce said: "Under Operation Dealbreaker, we are actively committed to removing drugs from our streets. Our approach is not only to pursue, but to prevent drug-related activity and protect communities.

"I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call us on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”