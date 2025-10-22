Dublin Citywest violence: 'This was not peaceful protest, it was thuggery' say Gardaí

An Garda Síochána have said that a police helicopter was targeted with lasers as officers came under sustained attack during a night of violence in the capital.

Hundreds of people gathered outside a premises housing asylum seekers at Citywest on Tuesday night with a water canon brought to the scene by gardai. Six people have been arrested.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said its members on duty at a public gathering at Citywest “were subjected to sustained levels of violence”.

“This was not peaceful protest. The violence exhibited was thuggery and an attempt to intimidate and injure,” the spokesperson said.

Onlookers film a police vehicle burning as a demonstration outside accommodation housing asylum seekers turns violent in Saggart, south-west of Dublin in Ireland on October 21, 2025. (Photo by Peter MURPHY / AFP) (Photo by PETER MURPHY/AFP via Getty Images)

“During the evening there were sustained attacks on Garda Cordons, including physical violence, bricks thrown and fireworks discharged at Garda members and the arson of a Garda van. Bins with hundreds of used glass bottles in the area were emptied and contents used as missiles.

"Attempts to breach the Garda cordon were also made by charging the line with horse drawn sulkies. Individuals were observed carrying implements such as garden forks and tools and damaging walls in the locality to obtain missiles. The Garda helicopter was targeted with lasers.”

One member of An Garda Síochána has received medical attention for a foot injury.

A total of six people have been arrested, primarily in relation to alleged Public Order Offences.

“An Garda Síochána had a policing operation in place for this public gathering organised by disparate groups on social media, who stir up hatred and violence and encourage and entice others to get involved,” the spokesperson added.

“Over the course of the evening nearly 300 members of An Garda Síochána were on duty, including over 125 uniform members, 150 Public Order members, Water Cannon, Mounted Unit and Dog Unit supported by members in Air Support Unit and Regional Control rooms.”

An investigation has been commenced and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Speaking about the disorder, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said: "An Garda Siochana facilitate peaceful protest on daily basis. This was obviously not a peaceful protest. The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence against Gardaí.

"I utterly condemn the attacks on Gardaí who did their jobs professionally and with great courage to keep people safe. Public order units, dog unit, mounted unit, air support and the water cannon were deployed along with front-line colleagues, which brought the situation to a conclusion.

"We will now begin the process of identifying those who committed crimes and we will bring those involved in this violence to justice.”