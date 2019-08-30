Dublin man caught drink driving in Derry after crash

A Dublin man who admitted drink-driving in Derry has received a suspended sentence.

Dylan Murphy, of Dormorrand Crescent, Dublin, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, having no insurance or licence and failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.

He also admitted failing to report the accident, obstructing police and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage on August 23.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police received a report of a road traffic collision in the Stanley’s Walk area and were told the driver was in a local bar.

Officers entered the bar and the defendant provided police with a name that further enquiries established was false.

The 23-year-old was arrested and a breath test gave a reading of 101 mg of alcohol, almost three times over the legal limit.

The owner of the vehicle said she had not given anyone permission to drive the car.

During police interview, Murphy claimed he ‘wasn’t really driving the car and had just started it when it jumped forward into the other vehicle’.

Defence solicitor Ruairi Muldoon said his client had come to Derry with his girlfriend to visit her friend, the owner of the vehicle.

He said Murphy had too much to drink and made the ‘foolish decision’ to move the car.

District Judge Barney McElholm suspended a five-month sentence for two years and disqualified Murphy from driving for two years.