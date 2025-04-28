DUP MLA Gary Middleton brands sectarian attacks in Derry as ‘deeply disturbing’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Middleton has called a number of reported sectarian attacks in Derry at the weekend as ‘deeply disturbing’.

The DUP MLA said he has spoken to the PSNI about reported attacks in Nelson Drive, the Fountain and the Top of the Hill areas.

He called for calm after the reported incidents on Saturday and Sunday.

"It has been a deeply disturbing weekend of intimidation and attacks across the city,” he said.

Gary Middleton

He was speaking after a bus was reportedly attacked in the Top of the Hill area on Sunday.

"I have been speaking with parents of some of the young people who had their bus attacked in the Waterside. A traumatising attack, that has triggered the worst of memories amongst many in the community of difficult times that we thought we were past,” he stated.

Mr. Middleton referred to a separate incident in the Nelson Drive area where it was reported two young people were attacked on Saturday.

"I am also aware of a concerning video circulating on social media showing a violent attack on two individuals. I have spoken to the PSNI in relation to this incident and as of yesterday morning, the victims had not come forward.

"I wish those injured a speedy recovery and urge anyone with information on this attack to come forward to the PSNI,” he stated.

The DUP MLA told the ‘Journal’ of reports that missiles were thrown in the Fountain area.

"Another incident took place where residents of the Fountain Estate have once again been made to feel terrified and vulnerable with yet another attack and missile thrown.

"I have spoken with the PSNI and the many who have contacted me on all these issues. As with previous incidents I strongly condemn any acts of violence and intimidation.

"Any one with any information must now come forward to the PSNI to help bring perpetrators to justice. Our Children and young people deserve better, as we all do.

"I would urge calm responses in the coming days as it is important that we do not rush to judgement without full facts. I therefore would ask that across our city parents know where your children are, and guide them to step away from hatred, sectarianism and thuggery, we as a community have been through too much,” he declared.