Durkan describes masked gang attack in Derry as ‘brutal and appalling’

Mark Durkan has described a masked gang attack that inflicted 'horrific violence' on a man in Derry at the weekend as ‘brutal and appalling’

The Foyle MLA spoke out after a man was hospitalised with injuries to his leg, head and hands.

The Foyle MLA spoke out after a man was hospitalised with injuries to his leg, head and hands.

"This is a brutal and appalling attack. There is absolutely no place for this kind of violence in our community. I'm not sure of the motivation behind this attack but it further underlines the need for confidence in our justice system.

"I would urge anyone with information to come forward,” he stated.

PSNI

Detective Inspector Hanbidge, said: “A report was received, at around 10.15pm, on Saturday, April 12, that a number of men, wearing balaclavas, had broken into a residential property in the Creevagh Heights area of the city and assaulted the resident, a man aged in his 30s.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his leg, head and hands. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man that will leave physical and mental scars, along with trauma that may never heal. No good comes from this, ever.

“Anyone with information that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1946 12/04/25.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area yesterday evening, Saturday, April 12."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/