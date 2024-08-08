Durkan says families of victims and survivors deserve to know full truth about Freddie Scappaticci aka ‘Stakeknife’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SDLP Policing Board member Mark H Durkan has said that families of victims and survivors deserve to know the full truth on the activities of Freddie Scappaticci, codenamed ‘Stakeknife’.

He was speaking after it emerged MI5 had discovered hundreds of new documents relating to the state agent.

Mr. Durkan said: “This is a shocking development. The failure of Mi5 to provide full disclosure to Operation Kenova is a further affront to truth and justice but most of all to victims, survivors and families who have shown such fortitude.

"My thoughts are with them as they suffer a further blow which will no doubt compound their hurt and frustration.”

Alleged British agent Freddie Scappaticci, codenamed ‘Stakeknife’.

Iain Livingston, the current lead at Operation Kenova which is examining the activities of Scappaticci, has said he has written to the Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, to raise concerns after previously undisclosed material was recently discovered and made available to the investigation by Mi5.

Former Kenova head and current PSNI Chief Executive Jon Boutcher said it was ‘unacceptable that MI5 continue to provide material to the Operation Kenova Team so long after they undertook to have given full access to Kenova of all the material they held about the agent ‘Stakeknife’.”

Mr. Durkan said: “State agencies have for decades resisted disclosure. This is a further brazen example. It should mean that in its approach to legacy the new London Government must add disclosure to the list of fundamental issues that must be fixed.

"Those who fail to fully engage in investigations like Operation Kenova must be compelled to do so. It is yet unclear how the discovery of these documents will impact the interim Kenova report, but regardless the full truth must be told so that families finally have the truth they have sought for so long.

"There must also be assurances that all relevant information has been handed over to the investigation team so they can complete their important work.”

Scappaticci was linked to a series of kidnappings, tortures and murders when he was working as a double agent within the IRA’s Internal Security Unit. He died aged 77 in April 2023. An interim report into his activities was published in March.