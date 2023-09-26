Durkan says his children are asking why ‘I will be got’ after threat and sectarian graffiti appears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr. Durkan was speaking after the sinister threats appeared at the weekend.

“I've lived in Strathfoyle nearly ten years now and it has been a brilliant home for me, Anne and the children. We love it here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On a professional level, I have worked extremely hard for the area and have been integral to the delivery of many improvements - the greenway, a state-of-the-art new playpark, supporting a very active community sector, countless wee cases on roads, cleansing and housing. I think it's fair to say I've done a good job for the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A threat against Mark H. Durkan was daubed on a bus shelter in Strathfoyle.

“I was most disappointed, therefore, to come across this graffiti at the bus stop this evening [Sunday].

“My children are asking why I 'will be got' and who is going to get me.

“I strongly suspect this to be the handiwork of a group of young people in the area who I confronted last night [Saturday] after a Translink bus had three windows shattered in the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The same group have been responsible for a litany of destruction and intimidation for well over a year. They have the community terrorised.

Sectarian graffiti was also daubed on a bus shelter.

“Valiant efforts have been made by various agencies and local groups to tackle this issue and, other than the odd, isolated improvement, the situation is probably worse now than ever as the kids have got bigger and bolder.

“Last night's attack on the bus was the SEVENTH time in just over a year that a bus has had windows smashed. Not only does this endanger those on the bus, not least the drivers, but it threatens the service itself - meaning no late bus for the people of Strathfoyle who depend on it.”

Sinn Féin councillor Alex Duffy has said public representatives should be able to do their job free from fear and intimidation.

Vandals daubed threats against Mark H. Durkan on a bus shelter after he criticised anti-community attacks against Strathfoyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the graffiti appeared in Strathfoyle targeting Mr. Durkan, Councillor Duffy said: “I totally condemn the threatening and sickening graffiti which has appeared in Strathfoyle targeting Mark H Durkan MLA among others.

“This is wrong. Everyone, including elected representatives, should be free to carry out their job without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“I would urge anyone with information on those responsible for this disgraceful graffiti to contact the PSNI.”

Police confirmed they are investigating a number of incidents in Strathfoyle, including criminal damage to property and vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the weekend, on Saturday, September 23, at around 8.10pm a bus that had broken down at the junction of Clonmeen Drive and Temple Road had a window smashed.

Earlier, just before 8pm, police received reports of antisocial behaviour in Deramore Drive where a door was ripped off a derelict property.

Shortly before 10pm on Sunday night, September 24, it was reported graffiti had been daubed on a bus shelter in Clonmeen Drive. When conducting enquiries in the area, police also discovered graffiti daubed on a nearby defibrillator unit.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “These are all serious incidents which are having a distressing impact on local residents in Strathfoyle. We have been speaking with local residents in Strathfoyle, and we know this activity is not welcomed in the area, or is it representative of those living in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue with a visible presence in the area with our Neighbourhood Policing Team officers on patrol and we will robustly investigate reports made to us, or that come to our attention.

“The actions of those involved could result in someone being seriously injured. It has to stop.

“Some of this recent activity has been directed at a local political representative. It is unacceptable when those involved in our political process become the subject of abuse or threats.

"This will be thoroughly investigated and we will explore all lines of enquiry. The Police Service remains committed to doing everything we can to ensure our elected representatives can live and work free from harassment, intimidation or any other form of criminality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to meet with partner agencies and representatives, and we want to reassure the community we are committed to working together.

"I want to take this opportunity to urge residents to continue reporting any concerns so that we can take action. You can get in touch with us on 101, always 999 in an emergency. You can also make a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Mr. Durkan said people in Strathfoyle should not have to put up with such anti-community behaviour and said the weekend was only the latest in a spate of incidents.

“The local shop recently had to employ security because poor staff have been terrorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The playpark, which is the envy of just about everywhere, has constantly been the target of arson and vandalism.

“Many homes have been attacked - often those of newcomer and Protestant families in what have been recorded as hate crimes. Anyone who 'speaks out' has been targeted.

“Firefighters, police and community wardens are frequently pelted with missiles as they respond to incidents in the area.

“Last week, I'd my windscreen cracked in an indiscriminate attack - it could have been anyone driving along.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd say it would be a conservative enough estimate to say the cost to the public purse of this wave of destruction has been hundreds of thousands of pounds, never mind the cost to private citizens of repairing their property.

“What can't be measured is the damage it has done to people - the fear and anxiety caused to many vulnerable people and families.