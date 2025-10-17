Eastwood condemns ‘sickening’ threat against family of Bloody Sunday murder victim William McKinney

A death threat against the family of a man murdered on Bloody Sunday has been met with revulsion in Derry.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood condemned those behind what he described as a ‘sickening’ death threat against the family of William McKinney, who was shot dead on January 30, 1972.

Mickey McKinney confirmed that his family received the threat during the trial of Soldier F who is charged with his brother’s murder.

Mr. Eastwood said the threat resulted a meeting with the PSNI on October 9.

James Wray (left) and William McKinney who died on Bloody Sunday.

“It’s hard to imagine the kind of sick person who would see victims and their families campaigning for justice following the murder of their loved ones and decide to threaten to kill them.

“Mickey McKinney is a good man fighting alongside his family and the families of all those killed or injured on Bloody Sunday for justice. It is sickening that they’ve been subjected to this in the middle of the trial of Soldier F,” said the former SDLP leader.

Mr. Eastwood said news of the threat has sparked revulsion in Derry.

“Alongside political and civic leaders across our city from every background, I’ve stood with these families for decades in their campaign for justice.

"The people of Derry will be with them every step of the way and I know that people from every community will be disgusted at these threats,” he said.

The verdict in the trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of Mr. McKinney and James Wray is expected to be delivered next week.