Eastwood describes reported shooting of teen in Derry as ‘brutal attack’

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Nov 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 13:07 BST

Colum Eastwood has described the reported shooting of a teenage boy in Derry as ‘a brutal attack that has no place in the city’.

The Foyle MP appealed for anyone with information to bring it to the police after the young man was reportedly shot in the leg on the Springtown Road on Wednesday night.

“This is a shocking attack on a man in his late teens. Police believe the victim was shot in the leg some time between 9.30pm and 10pm on Springtown Road.

“The people behind this brutal and totally brazen attack clearly didn’t care about the safety of anyone in the area. There’s no place for this in the city and no one wants it. These people need to give up and go away.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information to bring it to the police as soon as possible,” said the Foyle MP.

