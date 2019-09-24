Edward Meenan murder accused refused bail

A man charged with the murder of Edward Meenan last year has been refused bail.

Derek Creswell (27), of no fixed abode, is one of three men charged with Edward Meenan’s murder on November 25, 2018. Derry Magistrate’s Court was told that one of those charged, Sean Rodgers, was released on bail by the High Court last week.

At Monday’s hearing a police officer said the PSNI were opposed to bail on the grounds of fear of further offences, the risk of flight and interference with witnesses. The officer told the court that officially Creswell had no fixed abode and that he had 24 previous convictions and had ‘no stability in his life’.

He said the deceased had ‘multiple injuries’ inflicted on him and that there was still ‘considerable anger and tension’ in the city due to the murder.

The officer claimed Creswell had displayed ‘a cavalier attitude’ towards his liberty and argued that as he faced the possibility of ‘a lengthy custodial sentence’ he was unlikely to turn up for trial.

As regards forensics the officer said that there were blood stains on the defendant’s top and slippers linking him to the dead man. The officer told the court that Creswell had adopted a no comment approach when interviewed even after being shown the forensics.

The proposed address being put forward by Creswell was also deemed unsuitable as police believed it was too close, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Michael McGee asked if the full file was available and the officer replied that it was except for the post mortem report which should be available by the end of the month.

When asked about the co-accused getting bail the officer said there were no forensics in that case and it was different from this case. District Judge Barney McElholm said he agreed with the police service that the proposed address was too close and that he felt that Creswell was not a suitable candidate for bail. Creswell was remanded in custody to appear again on September 26.