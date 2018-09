A woman has admitted stealing over £1,700 of goods from Primark.

Maureen Cooke, of Brisland Road in Eglinton, faces two charges of theft.

The 49-year-old admitted stealing goods valued at £267 from Primary on July 17 ,this year.

She pleaded guilty to stealing further items, valued at £1,500, from the same Primark store on dates between February 1 and July 17.

Sentencing was adjourned for a probation pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Cooke will appear in court again on October 12.