Eight bikes stolen from shed in Derry

Eight bicycles and tools have been stolen from a shed in Derry.

Police are investigating the report of the theft from a premises in the Richmond Crescent area of the city.

PSNI Constable Clifford Pritchard said: “It is reported that sometime between 10pm on Saturday February 8 and 11am on Sunday February 11, entry was gained to a shed at an address in the area and eight bicycles and tools were stolen.

“Following a search of the area, two bicycles were recovered however six remain outstanding.”

Const. Pritchard added: “I would appeal to anyone who is offered these items in suspicious circumstances or witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 845 09/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”