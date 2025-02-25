Electric motorcycle seized in Galliagh area of Derry after residents raise concerns

An electric motorcycle has been seized by police in Galliagh after concerns were raised by local residents.

The rider was reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI confirmed officers seized the motorcycle in the Fern Park area.

"The rider has been reported to the PPS for the following offences, Driving with No insurance, No driving license and No helmet. This vehicle is capable of travelling at speeds of 30 miles per hour plus.

An electric motorbike seized by police in Derry.

"If you are considering purchasing an electric bike for yourself or your child you should be aware of the dangers and the law in regards to their use. If your electric bike, EAPC ‘electrically assisted pedal cycle’ does not meet the rules then it is classed as a motorcycle or moped,” the PSNI stated.

Riders are advised a vehicle is not an EAPC if it can be propelled at more than 15.5mph by the motor; if its has a continuous output higher than 250 watts; and if it has no pedals.