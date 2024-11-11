'End this evil once and for all': Speakers address the safety of Women and Girls in Derry at huge rally

“For the culture of violence to end, the culture must change,” a packed Guildhall was told during the Rally for Women’s Safety.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rally for Safety to end violence against Women and Girls took place in Guildhall Square on Friday evening.

It was organised in the wake of several reported sexual assaults in the city, including two knife-point attacks on November 1 and November 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several women from different organisations and political groups spoke at the rally.

The Rally for Safety to end violence against Women and Girls took place in Guildhall Square on November 8.

The first to speak was Bethany Moore from Alliance for Choice Derry.

In her address, she said: “It is an epidemic that has seen 42 women lose their lives to violence from men over the past seven years. Since 2020, 24 women have been murdered."

Bethany spoke on how women's lives are changing due to the climate in Derry. “The fear of this climate is one that as a woman I live with every single day. It's a fear I felt this week when I had to change my route home from work so I could walk through a better-lit area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a fear my best friend felt when she signed up for a self-defence class to learn how to fight back against an attacker. It's a fear hundreds of women across this city, across this region have shared with us, It's a fear I no longer want to live with.”

Cassie Jane, Foyle Womens Information Network, speaking at the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

“For the culture of violence to end the culture must change.”

Addressing the men in the crowd, Bethany said: “To the men here tonight, I want to address you. We need you to come on this journey with us. It's not good enough to say it's not all men or try and change the subject, or try and make it about you when we are talking about our lived experience on this issue.

“You can make a difference but that starts with listening to us, even if that makes you uncomfortable, even if it means you have to stand up to someone you know in the bar, the changing room or the staff room, because all women deserve to be safe and all women deserve to be respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are our voices, our bodies, our lives, our streets, and we are never going to give them back, they are ours. This is the start of our movement.”

Maeve ONeill, People Before Profit, speaking at the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Next to speak was Cassie Jane Beckley from Foyle Women’s Information Network.

Cassie highlighted the strength of Derry Women, she said: “Like many of you I was born in Altnagelvin, from a long line of strong Derry women, women like your mothers and grandmothers, who during the city's toughest years kept this city afloat.

“From the hardworking factory girls and the fierce and loving mammies that raised us, Derry Girls have been celebrated throughout the world for their warmth, humour and strength. That's why it's so heartbreaking that we have to be here tonight speaking out against the injustice facing these same women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cassie said that she had been contacted by hundreds of women over the past few weeks, trying to find a way to defend themselves.

The SDLPs Claire Hanna MP, speaking at the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

“As I read those messages it became so clear to me just how far women are going to protect themselves.

"With pepper spray being illegal, friends are sharing makeshift alternatives. Local gyms have stepped up offering free self-defence classes, which were oversubscribed in minutes and Neighbourhood WhatsApp chats were organising group walks so women didn't have to walk alone in the dark,” said Cassie.

Continuing, she said: “This is a community issue that needs a community response from everyone, including our men, our leaders and our institutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said: “We are here to say tonight that violence against women and girls has no place in our homes in our communities and our workplaces. We will have no tolerance against misogynistic language and attitudes.

“Most of all, we need to educate people, we need to educate our boys to respect girls, we need to educate our girls to believe in and stand up for themselves.”

Addressing a packed Guildhall, People Before Profit member Maeve O’Neil said: “I am a woman who lives in this city and walks in these streets and I am furious. I am furious that the north of Ireland is the most dangerous place in Europe to be a woman but I am not surprised, this is not a few bad apples but a society that is dripping in sexism.”

Sinn Fein councillor Aisling Hutton speaking at the Rally for Womens Safety held in the Guildhall Square on Friday evening. Photo: George Sweeney

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton said: “While there remains a palpable fear among women and girls in this city, tonight has made it clear that there is a sense of strong solidarity and an even stronger determination to end this evil once and for all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly, DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said: “It's disgusting what we have seen. We need to be standing together, I want to see an end to this violence.”

The rally ended with the reading of victims' names and a stirring rendition of the Cranberries’ song Dreams, performed by artist Cora.

The people gathered for the rally switched on the torches on their mobiles during the performance and held them aloft against the dark night, creating a powerful symbol of solidarity.

The rally was organised following a spike in the number of recent attacks on women in the north west.

Police in Derry have said they have stepped up patrols across the city, including in parks and in the city centre, in light of the incidents.