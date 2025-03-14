End Violence Against Women and Girls funding approved for Derry & Strabane groups
The Executive Office recently committed £165,000 of EVAWG funding to council, £115,000 of which must be spent by the end of March.
Funding was to be utilised by the community and voluntary sector, through an open call for Tier Three of the Change Fund, and the application process opened from February 3 to February 25.
According to an officers’ report, funding is awarded for “significant specialised programmes of activity which include collaboration with and/ or mentoring/ support to other community-based organisations”.
Strategic Director, Barry O’Hagan, noted that, while all of the eight applications received were deemed successful, only two were fully funded (Foyle Women’s Information Network, £25,000 and Foyle Women’s Aid, £21,280) and one partially funded (Our Streets, £3,719) due to funding being exhausted. However, the remaining five applicants will be placed on a reserve list should future funding become available during the 2025-2026 financial year.
Members were asked to approve the funding allocation to these organisations at this month’s Health and Community Committee meeting.
Additionally, members approved EVAWG Change Fund Consensual Action Plans received from the eight Local Community Growth Partnership Boards (LCGPB).
LCGPB’s include Galliagh Community Centre, Derg Valley Care, and Eglinton Community Ltd, with each receiving £8,000 in funding for the 2025/2026 year.
Sinn Féin councillor Amanda Clarke works at the The Greater Shantallow Area Partnership (GSAP) in Ballyarnett and said she has had “the privilege of working with some of these groups on the ground”.
“They’re doing fantastic work,” she added.