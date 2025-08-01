Ending paramilitarism: A different outcome requires a different approach

In the next few days we are told an independent expert will be announced to head up a new report process on how to end paramilitarism in Northern Ireland. Inevitably this will be a complex task that will require identifying a range of areas for attention and action that, if enacted, will cost millions of pounds.

Many will understandably resent the potential cost needed to end paramilitarism but without the means to fund the steps and actions to do just that it is likely that paramilitary groups and the problems they create will continue into the foreseeable future.

This should not just be seen as a matter of economic commitment, however. Positive change will also depend on conditionality, with public and private investment made dependent on paramilitary groups ending and all structures of paramilitary influence staying closed.

With regard to loyalist paramilitarism the new expert would be well advised to look at the Loyalist Declaration for Transformation produced in 2018 and encourage the small team of interlocutors who helped to bring that Declaration about to reform and help develop a workable series of initiatives with positive practical consequences for those communities where loyalist paramilitarism exists. A similar programme might be conceived and developed for areas where republican paramilitaries are at work.

2021: A sign claiming the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement had been broken by the Northern Ireland protocol in Britain's Brexit deal erected beside a mural of masked members of the loyalist paramilitary group, the Red Hand Commandos in the Rathcoole estate, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

The Loyalist Declaration is interesting for a number of reasons. To begin with it was the first collective statement by the loyalist paramilitaries (the UVF, the UDA and Red Hand Commando) since the Combined Loyalist Military Command ceasefire statement in 1994 and it was achieved without the logistical and political support of the British government, who, unlike the Irish government, showed no real interest when it was released to considerable media attention at the Linenhall Library Belfast on 9 April, 2018.

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed the Declaration as ‘a commitment to ensure loyalist communities are at the centre of Northern Ireland’s peace and political transformation’, no such response came from the British Prime Minister or Secretary of State at that time.

A notable silence showed only too clearly that the British took no interest in the Declaration and to my knowledge there has been no contact then or since with the interlocutors to find out how they were able to facilitate that outcome or how the process they were engaged in might be reactivated to further develop possibilities afforded by the Declaration. This has proved to be a big mistake.

The Declaration, which was read out by former Archbishop of the Church of Ireland Alan Harper at the Linenhall Library, was the result of many months engagement between the interlocutors and the loyalist leaderships, yet the formulation and agreement of the text took place quickly.

2018: From L-R Rev Harold Good, Jim Wilson, Retired Archbishop Alan Harper, Jackie McDonald, Rev Norman Hamilton, Dr Billy Mitchell , David Campbell at a Press Conference at the Linen Hall Library, when three loyalist paramilitary organisations said they fully support the rule of law and suggested any members involved in crime will be expelled. The Ulster Defence Association, Ulster Volunteer Force and Red Hand Commando issued a joint statement at the time.

Many will see its comments on criminality and social reform as an attempt to deflect from the real damage caused by the continued existence of paramilitarism and so to be taken with a pinch of salt, yet the Declaration provides for a new process of change and its public announcement was evidence of how seriously the leaderships took it.

While a large chunk of the Declaration stands as a repudiation of criminality the overall emphasis is on loyalism playing a more integral role in the social, economic and political transformation of Northern Ireland. If the work of the interlocutors and the leaderships had continued more concrete action would doubtless have followed on integrated structures and mechanisms to be put in place that were measurable and deliverable in relation to the overall goal of ending paramilitarism.

Not least, a commitment to address criminality would require closer relations with the police and more police to deal with any attempt to reform other paramilitary groups. But such an initiative would also need to converge with other work on improving educational attainment within communities and undertaking more cross-community interaction to address underlying tensions of sectarianism and division.

Unfortunately once Brexit and the Protocol tensions emerged and Covid started to wreak its havoc the chance of developing the Declaration into a range of social, economic and political possibilities at that time was lost and since then anti-social behaviour has re-emerged as the predictable and dominant image of loyalism.

Last year in 2024 there were three casualties from paramilitary-style assaults in Derry/Strabane in 2024 – no change year-on-year. (File picture)

Yet the Declaration remains an important template for creating much-needed change within loyalist communities. If continued the work that led to its release would have shifted to concentrate on building and sustaining citizenship within communities as well as revisiting the role of loyalism during the conflict in order to create a more critical and honest assessment of the past.

There would also likely have been a push to see loyalist representation on any reactivated civic forum but with such a forum not just confined to Northern Ireland. Forums constructed on a North-South and East-West basis that serve to reinforce the integrity of the three-stranded structure of the Good Friday Agreement may also have been proposed, involving loyalists in a wider set of conversations and relationships.

Without question more detail will be required to ascertain what steps are needed to move transition from an infinite to finite phase, with responsibilities made clear on how that would happen and be measured. And all this would necessitate the involvement and commitment of the paramilitary leaderships themselves. To try and build change without involving key players would certainly doom the project to failure.

A different outcome requires a different approach to bring that about. This means any proposed recommendations must be more ambitious and far-reaching than what has gone before. And this will surely require a long-term commitment to change at economic, social and political levels.

Graham Spencer, Emeritus Professor of Social and Political Conflict, University of Portsmouth.

Whether the new expert will provide the firm recommendations needed remains to be seen. But unless this is so it is unlikely that paramilitarism will end and if that is the case, communities that bear the cost of the paramilitary presence will remain trapped and exploited by it for some time to come.

Graham Spencer is Emeritus Professor in Social and Political Conflict at the University of Portsmouth.