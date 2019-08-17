‘Evidence gathering’ at Currynierin bonfire

Police have said they implemented an “evidence gathering operation” following a report of election posters and other material being burnt on a bonfire at Currynierin in the Ardmore Road area of Derry on Wednesday, August 14.

Inspector Spence said: “Officers attended and attempts were made to engage with those present.

“The incident is being investigated as a hate crime and where offences are detected we will take the appropriate action. I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 2046 of 14/08/19.”

Paint and stones were thrown at a police vehicle but no one was injured.