Ex-Prime Minister's £50 Covid breach fine should be the same for others - Derry Judge
and live on Freeview channel 276
The judge’s comments came in the case of a man charged with breaching the regulations on January 20, 2021 and drug offences.
Kyle Robb (24) of John Street in Derry appeared on Friday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court charged with the breach of the Covid regulations, possessing drugs, and being concerned in the supply of drugs.
The court heard that police attended an address due to a suspected breach of the Covid regulations.
While there, Robb produced six bags of cannabis and admitted he did not live at that address.
Four other people were also present and there was said to have been a strong smell of cannabis on the premises.
Robb told police there would be messages on his phone relating to drug supply but mainly to friends.
Defence counsel Fergal McCormack said his client had co-operated with police and sold drugs to feed his own habit.
He said unlike others he did not 'make a song and dance' about breaching Covid regulations.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that, as he had tried to explain to another defendant last week, breaching Covid regulations should carry a fine of £50. “If good enough for a former Prime Minister, good enough for everyone,” the judge said.
Robb was fined £100 and given 12 months probation for the drugs.