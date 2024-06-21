Ex-Prime Minister's £50 Covid breach fine should be the same for others - Derry Judge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has said that if a breach of Covid regulations warranted a fine of £50 for a former British Prime Minister, it would be the same for everyone else.

The judge’s comments came in the case of a man charged with breaching the regulations on January 20, 2021 and drug offences.

Kyle Robb (24) of John Street in Derry appeared on Friday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court charged with the breach of the Covid regulations, possessing drugs, and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that police attended an address due to a suspected breach of the Covid regulations.

|Boris Johnson was among those in his party fined over breaching the rules his own government set.

While there, Robb produced six bags of cannabis and admitted he did not live at that address.

Four other people were also present and there was said to have been a strong smell of cannabis on the premises.

Robb told police there would be messages on his phone relating to drug supply but mainly to friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack said his client had co-operated with police and sold drugs to feed his own habit.

He said unlike others he did not 'make a song and dance' about breaching Covid regulations.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that, as he had tried to explain to another defendant last week, breaching Covid regulations should carry a fine of £50. “If good enough for a former Prime Minister, good enough for everyone,” the judge said.